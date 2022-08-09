Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Food supply chain startup WayCool Foods on Tuesday said it has elevated Avinash Kasinathan as CEO of its tech arm Censa.

In this role, Kasinathan will lead the SaaS (Software as a Service) and other technology service business lines derived from Censa's unified comprehensive food tech platform, according to a statement.

Starting as the Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of WayCool in 2018, Kasinathan has played a key role over the years in conceiving, conceptualising and building the Censa platform as the most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy.

"We are elated to witness the growth trajectory of one of our own. Kasinathan has made us proud with his significant contributions to the company and set a great example for others. We believe in his strengths and the unique mindset with which he leads teams and paves their way to triumph," WayCool Foods co-founder and managing director Karthik Jayaraman added.

