Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday transferred 20 police officers including many IPS officers.

A government notification said that Dyutiman Bhattacharya, DCP, Kolkata Armed Police 2nd Battalion was transferred to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) of Howrah Police Commissionerate.

The present DCP (Hqs) of Howrah Police Commissionerate, Priyabrata Roy would be the new DCP, Kolkata Armed Police, 2nd Battalion.

Surya Pratap Singh would the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, it said.

K Umesh Ganpat, the Additional SP of Alipurduar would be the new DCP of Bidhannagar Police Commisionerate, the notification added .

Most of the police officers transferred were of the rank of DCPs, ASPs and SDPOs.

