Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Logistics operator WeFreight on Thursday announced the appointment of Devashish Dutt as the Managing Director of its India operations.

The appointment of Dutt, a logistics and supply chain management veteran, is expected to enhance the company's service delivery and customer satisfaction across the region, WeFrieght said in a statement.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

"Devashish is a valuable addition to our leadership team, and we are confident that his extensive experience and profound knowledge of the industry will be of great assistance for WeFreight India on its journey," said Axel Herzhauser, Global Managing Director at WeFreight.

Dutt has been with the company since September last year, as per the statement.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

"We are committed to growing in the India market, by expanding our network and product offering. Partnering with our customers, building end to end solutions and helping them navigate through any supply chain challenges will be our key focus," Dutt said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)