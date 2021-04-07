New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Western Digital on Wednesday said it is strengthening its product portfolio for Apple devices like iPhones and Mac PCs, as the storage solutions provider looks to tap into the growing iOS ecosystem in the country.

The company has unveiled SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe that will allow users to seamlessly move files between iPhone, iPad Pro and Mac to other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. The device is priced at Rs 4,449 onwards.

"If we just look at 2020 numbers, as per CMR, more than 6 million iPhones were shipped in India throughout the year, so there is a huge potential.

"One of the main digital habits that has become prominent today is our inclination to shoot long videos and multiple pictures, which exhausts the internal storage in our phones much faster than expected," Western Digital Director (Marketing - India) Jaganathan Chelliah said.

This product will help users seamlessly back up camera roll on their device, thereby freeing up the internal memory, he added.

"This product is compatible with all popular video formats and allows iPhone and iPad users to watch videos directly from the drive without having to save them on the phone.

"Therefore, it is designed as a perfect travel companion. It also offers the flexibility of transferring content from an iPhone to a Mac or a Window-based PC through 2-in-1 feature of a lightning connector and a USB connector," Chelliah explained.

The product allows users to upgrade their phone storage by up to 256 GB, and so consumers can stop worrying about the lack of storage space, and live their digital lives to the fullest, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)