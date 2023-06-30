New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to enable transfer of chat and media between smartphones based on the same operating system without the need to exit from the app, the company said on Friday.

WhatsApp users can scan the QR code of their WhatsApp on an old device for the transfer by opting "Chat transfer" inside "settings".

"If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

WhatsApp in a statement said that the feature is faster than backing up and restoring chat history.

"You can now also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep," the statement said.

