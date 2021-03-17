Muzaffarnagar Mar 17 (PTI) As many as 48 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the Muzaffarnagar district, where the crop buying will start from April 1.

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate selva kumari J told reporters that 48 purchasing centres have been established for wheat procurement at the rate of Rs 1,975 per quantal.

The administration has made all the arrangement for the procurement, she said.

The wheat procurement at every centre will start from April 1 in the district, she added. PTI CORR

