Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said wheat purchase has started at about 500 procurement centres in the state.

This time around more than 80 lakh tonnes of wheat is expected to be procured, he added.

The minister also said that if a farmer is not paid within 72 hours, then the government will pay 9 per cent interest on that amount.

Chautala was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed four-lane flyover on the Gurugram-Faridabad road near Bandhwari village in Gurugram district, according to an official release.

To a question on the Hisar incident, Chautala said in a democracy, everyone has the right to protest.

Farmers on Thursday held a protest against Chautala outside the Hisar airport and demanded the withdrawal of the Centre's new agricultural laws.

Assuring farmers for the procurement of every single grain of wheat and mustard crops, the minister said the state government has made extensive provisions for the procurement.

He said the state government intends to ensure that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, farmers do not face any trouble while selling their crops.

Proper arrangements have been made for the procurement in the mandis.

Chautala said he is closely monitoring the entire procurement process.

If any irregularity is found in the procurement process, then strict action will be taken against the concerned officials, he noted.

With the construction of a four-lane flyover near Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Bandhwari village, it will be the fastest route between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Jewar Airport, Chautala said.

The new flyover constructed at a cost of about Rs 11.5 crore and is 514 metres in length and 21 metres in width.

The public works department has constructed this flyover in just 21 months to make the main crossing between Faridabad and Gurugram stop free.

Apart from this intersection, there are two other intersections on Faridabad-Gurugram Marg, which will be revamped after holding talks with the NHAI, the deputy chief minister said. PTI CHS VSD

