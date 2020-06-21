New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) WhiteHat Jr, a startup that teaches coding to school children, is looking at ramping up the number of teachers on its platform to 25,000 by September this year, as it witnesses strong growth student base in the US and India markets amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The company currently caters to about 45,000 students in India and the US, and is looking at expanding into more countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, in the coming months.

"We have been growing at 160 per cent month-on-month and already have over 20,000 paid subscribers in the US. It has surpassed our India growth and is expected to account for 60 per cent of our revenues by the end of June, within just six months of kickstarting US operations," WhiteHat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj told PTI.

The company is clocking USD 100 million annual revenue run rate, driven by the growth in the US market, he added.

"Coding is the skill of the future and we remain committed to empower a whole generation of kids across the world to become digital-ready entrepreneurs. By end of September, we want to expand the number of teachers to 25,000 (from over 3,000 now) as we expect the total student base to touch one lakh," Bajaj said.

The company has focussed on hiring women professionals in India as teachers on its platform, and these teachers have excellent engagement with the students in both India and the US, he said, adding that these teachers are selected after a rigorous selection process.

Bajaj said in India, tier I cities and metros contribute 45 per cent of its revenues and tier II and III cities contribute 55 per cent revenue. The India market has been growing at about 60 per cent.

About 70 per cent of WhiteHat Jr's revenues are expected to come from international markets and the remaining from India by end of September.

WhiteHat Jr - which is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Omidyar Network India and Owl Ventures - had raised USD 10 million in series A funding last year. Bajaj said the company has received inbound interest for funding but it will be selective and it is looking for a strategic partner who can add value.

"We are already doing 15,000 live classes in a day and 70 per cent of revenues are based on referrals...We are looking at more countries - Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). We already did a pilot launch in Canada earlier this month and are expecting to go live in the UK and ANZ markets by the end of June," he said.

Founded in November 2018, WhiteHat Jr helps kids aged 6 to 14 years build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding. WhiteHat Jr offers four levels of courses – Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Professional – for students in grades 1-9.

