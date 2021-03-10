New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has appointed Pierre Bruno as Chief Executive Officer of its European operations.

In this role, Bruno will lead Wipro's business in six distinct regions across Europe, a statement said.

The appointment is a bold indication of the company's continued investment and focus on the European market and builds on Wipro's momentum across the region in recent years, it added.

"Pierre brings 25 years of experience in the IT Infrastructure consulting and Services sector. He has managed businesses in both hyper-growth environments and in engineering transformation. With his experience of leading large teams, Pierre is well-positioned to drive Wipro's growth journey in Europe," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

Bruno joins Wipro from DXC Technology, where he was Vice President and Managing Director of Southern Europe. He has also worked with Dell for 14 years in several roles across the Asia Pacific, Japan, and EMEA.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead Wipro's operations in the European market, which offers tremendous potential for growth. I look forward to furthering our commitment to European customers as they navigate their business transformation and continue to evolve and shift in a digital world," Bruno said.

Wipro's European presence extends to six regions, comprising the UK and Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Nordics, Benelux and Southern Europe, as well as three near-shore delivery locations and includes an array of marquee clients across industries.

