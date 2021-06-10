New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte drew a pay package of USD 8.7 million (around Rs 64.3 crore) in the financial year 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Delaporte's compensation is for the period from July 6, 2020, to March 31, 2021, and includes components such as a one-time cash award, annual stock grant and one-time grant of RSUs (restricted stock units).

The former Capgemini executive had joined the Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro as its chief executive officer and managing director on July 6, succeeding Abidali Neemuchwala.

According to Wipro's 20-F filing, Delaporte received about USD 1.31 million in salary and allowances (about Rs 9.6 crore), USD 1.54 million in commission and variable pay, and USD 5.18 million in other components.

Delaporte also received USD 758,719 in long-term compensation (deferred benefit) during the said period, the document showed.

Neemuchwala, who resigned as CEO and MD on June 1, 2020, received a compensation of USD 305,845 for the period April 1, 2020, to June 1, 2020.

Delaporte is among the highest paid executives in the Indian IT services space.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh saw his annual pay package jump to Rs 49.68 crore in 2020-21, with more than half of the total amount coming from exercise of stock options. His compensation was at Rs 34.27 crore in 2019-20.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services, drew a pay package of Rs 20.36 crore in 2020-21.

As per Wipro's 20F document, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji received a total compensation of USD 1.61 million, while Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal received a USD 1.01 million package in fiscal year 2021. HRS hrs

