Ahmedabad, Jun 29 (PTI) Adding over 4 lakh subscribers in less than three years of its launch, Reliance Jio has become the largest provider of fixed line service in Gujarat, it said on Wednesday.

Since the commercial launch of JioFiber on September 5 in 2019, Jio has reached over 40 cities, towns and villages of Gujarat gaining over 4 lakh subscribers, the company said in a release.

Also Read | E-Commerce Platforms Not Publishing Negative Reviews in India: Report.

As per Trai's latest subscription report for the month ending April 30, 2022, the number of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) users of Jio in Gujarat crossed 4 lakh mark for the first time. With this, the operator became the largest landline service provider, surpassing BSNL's user base of 3.80 lakh, it said.

Jio added 20,832 new JioFiber users in April 2022, taking its total number of subscribers in the state to 4.03 lakh.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Unlikely To Come With Under-Display Camera Technology.

In April 2022, the state had 10.69 lakh landline users, with Jio's market share of fixed line users at 37.74 per cent, followed by BSNL with 36.05 per cent.

Airtel has about 1.56 lakh fixed line users with market share of 14.61 per cent, while Tata Tele has 7.25 per cent share with over 77,500 users.

Vodafone Idea's landline user base in April 2022 was over 44,000, with a market share of 4.12 per cent, the release said quoting the Trai report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)