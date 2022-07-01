Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Business process management player WNS on Friday announced an acquisition of enterprise automation services company Vuram for USD 165 million.

The acquisition of Vuram, which helps companies accelerate digital transformation using a combination of low-code software applications and intelligent automation platforms, is one of the biggest by size for WNS, according to an official statement.

"Their (Vuram's) depth of knowledge in helping large global companies drive fast, scalable enterprise automation and business transformation is well-aligned with WNS' short-term and long-term strategic plans," Keshav Murugesh, WNS' chief executive said.

He said the acquisition of the 2011-founded Vuram for a consideration of USD 165 million, which includes upfront payments and expected earnouts, is an excellent fit for WNS from a standpoint of capability, approach and culture.

"By combining the unique capabilities of our two companies, we will enable clients to accelerate the automation, optimisation, and transformation of their business models," Vuram's founder and chief executive Venkatesh Ramarathinam said.

The acquisition is expected to add approximately 2 per cent to WNS' net revenue in FY23, the statement said.

