Idukki (Kerala), Mar 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son allegedly died by suicide upon jumping into a well at her house in a village in the hill district of Idukki in Kerala on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident was reported from Kaithappathal, under the Upputhara police station limit, a few days after her newborn died following breast milk getting stuck in its throat.

It is suspected that the woman, who had been in a state of shock since the child's death, took the extreme step while all family members reportedly had gone to a place of worship, police said.

The bodies were recovered from the well and sent for postmortem at a government hospital in the district, the police added.

