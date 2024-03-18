Palghar, Mar 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, an official said on Monday.

The body of the woman was found in her house at Nonichapada in Dahanu area on March 15.

It was then sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official from the district rural police control room said.

The police on Sunday received the autopsy report wherein doctors opined the woman died due to strangulation.

Based on the information, the Dahanu police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons under section Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the culprits, the police said.

