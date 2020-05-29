Latest News | Woman Gives Birth at COVID-19 Quarantine Centre in Odisha

Kendrapara (Odisha), May 29 (PTI) A woman gave birth to a baby at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, an official said.

She had returned from Surat in Gujarat and was staying at a temporary medical centre at Badagaon Bajramahakali Primary School within the jurisdiction of Jayachandrapur panchayat, he said.

She delivered the baby under the supervision of a doctor and a local accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker, the official said.

The mother and the baby girl have been shifted to the community health centre at Mahakalpada for better post- childbirth care, officials said.

On Tuesday, another woman had given birth to a baby at a quarantine centre in Ganjam district.

