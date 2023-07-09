Medininagar, Jul 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed and six others injured as a tree fell on them in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Sua village around 180-km from state capital Ranchi, when they were under the tree and waiting for their turn at a PDS shop, police said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 71 Deputy Architect, Scientific Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in; Know Last Date, Application Process and Other Details.

Sadar police station in-charge Gautam Kumar said that they were taken to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for treatment where the 45-year-old woman identified as Somari Kunwar died during treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)