Ramanathapuram (TN), Oct 16 (PTI): A 27-year-old woman allegedly drowned her two children to death following a family dispute, police said on Friday.

The children were a one-year-old boy and a girl child, the police said.

The family belongs to Nachiyendal village in Ramanathapuram.

A case has been registered against the woman, they said.

