Tiger Attack in Uttarakhand: Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Corbett Tiger Reserve

A woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the Dhela range of Corbett Tiger Reserve here on Wednesday, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 06, 2023 10:08 PM IST
Tiger Attack in Uttarakhand: Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Corbett Tiger Reserve
Tiger | Representative Image (File Photo)

Ramnagar, December 6: A woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the Dhela range of Corbett Tiger Reserve here on Wednesday, officials said. Tiger Attack in Uttarakhand: Elderly Man Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Village Near Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Anita Devi (32) was cutting grass in a field when the tiger, hiding behind the bushes, attacked her and dragged her away, CTR Director Dhiraj Pandey said. Tiger Growls, Chases Tourist Vehicle During Safari at Jim Corbett National Park, Terrifying Video of Tourists' Close Encounter With Big Cat Goes Viral.

Forest guards had to fire several rounds in the air to scare away the tiger to recover the woman's body, Pandey said.

