Amethi (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who entered her house through the terrace, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, Salman, in connection with the incident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday under the Shukul Bazar police station area, they said.

Salman entered the woman's house around 1 am on Tuesday through the terrace and raped her. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, an FIR has been lodged against Salman under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, said Circle Officer Atul Singh.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he said.

