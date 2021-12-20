Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Women representation has improved significantly in the workforce across roles and hierarchies despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

There was a massive 430 per cent increase in women users in 2021, which is expected to grow in 2022, according to a report by jobs and professional networking platform apna.co.

The report is based on trends witnessed on the apna.co platform, which has around five million women users.

The pandemic and its subsequent work-from-home regime created avenues for women to join the workforce, the report showed further.

It found that 56 per cent of these conversations were by women from tier-I cities, the rest in tier-II market users with most showing an inclination towards building professional networks and invested their time towards the same.

More popular roles in apna.co included telecallers and BPO, back office, receptionist, front office, teacher, accounts, finance, admin, office assistant and data entry operators, it stated.

It also found that there was a rise in women applying for various non-traditional roles, including delivery partners, security guards, lab technicians, fitness trainers and drivers to name a few.

"While we still have a long way to go, our 2021 Women Workforce data is encouraging and signifies an upward graph in their participation," apna.co Chief Business Officer Manas Singh added. HRS hrs

