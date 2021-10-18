Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old worker was arrested by the police in Badlapur in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly attacking the shop owner after the latter refused him a slice of fried fish to eat, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Technology, in Particular Semiconductors.

The accused Nepali alias Vinod Premsingh Bhool attacked the fish shop owner, Pravin Chotele (27), with a chopper and also bit his finger and a shoulder on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

Also Read | Hugo & Son's Luxurious Handmade Sleigh Beds Are Available Just in Time for Christmas.

He was arrested on Sunday and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)