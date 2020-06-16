Latest News | Workers at Tata Steel's Dutch Unit to Again Go on Strike on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Workers of Tata Steel's Dutch operations at the IJmuiden plant will be on a fresh strike on Wednesday demanding job security, the Netherlands-based labour union Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging (FNV) said on Tuesday.

According to FNV, employees of India-headquartered Tata Steel are worried and demanding job security from the management.

"On Wednesday morning (June 17), FNV organises a strike event at Tata Steel in IJmuiden (the Netherlands). The office workers have been called on to strike," the union said in a statement.

FNV said that on June 10, there were strikes at several locations at the Tata Steel unit in IJmuiden. Due to strikes, work was interrupted in the ore preparation, warehouses, rolling mill, at research and development and other departments.

The workers have several demands, including guarantees that there will be no redundancies, that no jobs will disappear and that profits made in IJmuiden are invested in IJmuiden, FNV Metaal Director Roel Berghuis said.

"As long as we hear nothing from the management about our requirements, the strikes will continue. So, for tomorrow (Wednesday), the office workers will go on strike. 400 jobs are at risk there," Berghuis said.

Last week, workers at the ore preparation area of the plant went on strike, affecting the supply of the raw material for the blast furnaces, pellet factory and sinter factory.

According to the Dutch labour union, of which thousands of Tata Steel IJmuiden plant workers are members, the "inevitable move" was taken when the management of Tata Steel did not respond to the demands of the employees.

