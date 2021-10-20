New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said welfare of workers in both unorganized and organized sectors is important and the government is working towards ensuring gender justice, ease of living as well as ease of doing business.

His remarks came at the launch of a revamped logo of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) also known as Central Industrial Relations Machinery (CIRM), an organisation set up in 1945.

Yadav launched the logo in the presence of Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring gender justice and ease of living as well as ease of doing business.

He emphasized that the new Labour Codes will increase the responsibility of the CLC organisation for implementation of the provisions of safety, health and welfare for mainly unorganized workers along with organized workers and asked that not only the unorganized workers' safety should be ensured, their life and working environment should also be safe.

"The new codes provide additional responsibility of the officials as facilitator to get compliance of the law by educating the employers and bring the awareness among the workers about the welfare, safety and health provision provided in the new Codes," said Yadav.

Now, IT-enabled system will help the employers in compliance with the law electronically.

Yadav said the data for the unorganized workers was not available earlier, but now the government has launched e-shram portal and all the officials are working dedicatedly and within a short period more than 4 crore unorganized workers are registered on the portal.

Labour Secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that the CLC organisation is performing important functions in maintaining harmonious industrial relations and implementation of Labour Laws and ensuring the compliance with the law at grass-root level.

D P S Negi, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) stated that the officers are working sincerely and dedicatedly and organizing the awareness camps for registration of unorganized workers on e-shram portal, in addition to their regular duties.

CIRM is headed by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central). It is a specialized organisation and performs functions including maintaining harmonious industrial relations, implementing and enforcing labour laws, redressal of grievances of workers, welfare of workers, verification of membership of Central Trade Unions in the country.

The CLC logo has been revamped to reflect clear mandate of the organisation.

