Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Several hundred people protested in Thane on Monday against the proposed refinery complex in Barsu in Konkan's Ratnagiri district to mark World Environment Day.

The protest, which was organised by the Paryavaran Jagruk Nagrik, was held in front of the collectorate here, with one of its leaders, Jagdsih Khairalia, claiming the project would severely affect the environment and have ill effects on the local population.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the collector's office against the proposed project.

