Jamshedpur, Oct 13 (PTI) XLRI-Xavier School of Management said on Wednesday that it has completed the summer internship placement process for its largest-ever class of 470 students.

The highest stipend offered was Rs 6.8 lakh for two months in the BFSI sector, it said.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2, Buds Air 2 Green & Brick Bluetooth Speaker To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Even amid the pandemic, XLRI saw the median stipend for the entire 2021-23 batch rise to Rs 1.27 lakh per month, an increase of 16 per cent over the previous year, it said.

The top recruiters in terms of the number of offers made were Amazon, The Boston Consulting Group, and Bain and Company.

Also Read | Apple 'Unleashed' Event Scheduled for October 18, 2021; Here's What To Expect.

"We have had another astoundingly successful summer placement season at XLRI, which has shattered all its previous records. In the current phase of economic resurgence, XLRI has outshined as a beacon, with the summer internship placements getting completed within two days," said A Kanagaraj, chairperson, placements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)