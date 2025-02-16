Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the chief minister's residence on Sunday, officials said.

During the visit he discussed about the development of Ayurveda medical system in Rajasthan and the promotion of health through yoga with the chief minister, an official statement said.

Sharma informed Ramdev about the efforts being made by the state government to promote yoga.

He said that yoga is a part of our ancient culture and it is an invaluable heritage given to us by our sages.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga is being widely promoted in the country.

Due to the initiative and efforts of the Prime Minister, yoga has got a new identity on the international platform and International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 all over the world.

