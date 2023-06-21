New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga and discipline are crucial to a healthy life, Union Minister of Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks at a yoga session organised at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, on the occasion of International Yoga Day-2023, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Air India Signs Agreements With Airbus, Boeing To Buy 470 Planes at USD 70 Billion.

"Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Yadav explained the benefits of Yoga and advised to do Yoga with discipline. He also said that yoga and discipline are the mantras of a healthy life," it said.

The purpose of the yoga workshop was to explain the importance of work-life balance to the employees and officers through activities, meditation, discussions, dialogues and lectures etc. The objective was to raise awareness about yoga's advantages and inspire individuals to embrace a wholesome way of living, the ministry said.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Expresses Desire To Work With Scarlett Johansson In Future, As The Mission Impossible Actor Praises Her Saying ‘She’s amazing’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)