New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A youth allegedly made a hoax threat call claiming to "blow up" the Indira Gandhi International Airport here. The 20-year-old accused was arrested on Monday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at IGI Airport police station on Sunday where the caller allegedly threatened to blow up the airport.

"A team was formed and the caller was tracked. We later arrested the caller, Kushagra Aggarwal, from Janakpuri of Delhi on Monday. During interrogation, Kushagra confessed to intentionally making the hoax call to seek publicity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

