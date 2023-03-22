Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI): Five people, including a YouTuber were arrested here for allegedly abducting two police constables and assaulting them at the organisation's office, police said on Wednesday.

Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, 'newsreader' of YouTube channel 'Q News', was arrested along with its 'Editor' and three others after a case was registered against them in connection with the incident under relevant IPC sections, a release from Rachakonda police commissionerate said.

According to police, the incident occurred at Peerzadiguda on Tuesday night, when the two police constables were involved in vehicle checks. Three people with lathis approached the duo and forcibly took them to the Q News office.

The policemen were illegally confined to the office, where they were allegedly beaten up and their cell phones snatched by the gang.

Police said Mallanna also "hit" them using a stick.

After getting a whiff of the crime, a police team rushed to the spot and rescue their colleagues, following which the accused were taken into custody.

