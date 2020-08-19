New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Essel group firm Zee Learn on Wednesday said its Managing Director Ajey kumar has resigned from the company.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Kumar, Zee Learn said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Zee Learn said its board has also approved appointment of its Chief Executive Officer Vikash Kumar Kar as an Additional Director of the company.

“The Board approved appointment of Vikash Kumar Kar as an Additional Director of the Company in the category Executive Director designated as Whole Time Director w.e.f. 19th August, 2020 which shall be subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” it said.

Kar shall be continuing as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, it added.

