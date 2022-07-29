New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.55 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 218.08 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, helped by gains from exceptional items, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 8.05 per cent to Rs 148.15 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 137.11 crore in the year-ago period.

ZMCL's total expenses were up 5.54 per cent at Rs 142.58 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 135.09 crore last fiscal.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks of India. Formerly known as Zee News Ltd, ZMCL is a part of media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group and operates one of the largest news networks with 14 news channels in six different languages.

On Friday, shares of Zee Media Corporation Ltd settled 3.76 per cent up at Rs 15.18 apiece on BSE.

