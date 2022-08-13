New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Zuari Industries Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 252.73 crore for the quarter ended in June.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 36.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's profit after tax increased because of share of profit worth Rs 284.14 crore from associates and joint ventures during April-June 2022.

Total income rose to Rs 267.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 231.29 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Zuari Industries Ltd (formerly Zuari Global Ltd) has been the group holding company for the Adventz Group of companies, with forays into fertilizer, heavy engineering, infrastructure, lifestyle and services.

