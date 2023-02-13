New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Zuno General Insurance will come out with a electric vehicle focussed motor insurance policy, besides two new health policies in the next fiscal beginning April, a top company official said on Monday.

Zuno General Insurance (formerly Edelweiss General Insurance) has over 3 million customers and earlier this month rebranded itself focussing mainly on digital-driven policies and creativity.

Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance said currently motor and health insurance dominates its business, contributing about 80-85 per cent of its premium income.

"You will very soon see a digital OPD health product being launched by us. We are trying to time it with World Health Day on April 7. We are also working on a product called 'simplest health insurance'," Ghosh told PTI.

She said the health insurance market in India is under-penetrated because of the complex product offerings. There are too many choices, with many add-ons, which overwhelms customers.

"Customers only want to know how much they need to pay, they want to know the coverage and how much they will get when they claim. Zuno's 'Simplest Health Insurance' policy will tell the customers how much they need to pay and also give a certainty on the claim amount," Ghosh said.

Zuno, which signifies zeal and number one, will gradually add more digital wellness and digital health services on its app, Ghosh said.

With regard to motor insurance, the Chief Executive Officer said the insurer has been investing in understanding electric cars and the risks associated with it vis-a-vis petrol or diesel cars, so that it can better price Electric Vehicle insurance.

"We are working on customising and creating a product which is focussed on electric car. We are working with EV manufacturers to understand the vehicle better to say what is the appropriate pricing, product structure," Ghosh said.

The EV-focussed policy would be launched by September, 2023, Ghosh said, adding since the price of electric cars is usually higher than petrol/diesel cars by about 20 per cent, so the premiums for EV motor insurance too are higher.

