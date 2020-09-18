New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Potassium Chloride extended release tablets, a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Potassium Chloride extended release tablets in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1,500 mg), Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare group, said in a BSE filing.

The company said the newly approved medication will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the special economic zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

The group now has 301 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 410.60 on BSE.

