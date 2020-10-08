New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it is launching pressurized metered dose inhaler for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in India.

In a statement, Zydus Cadila said it is "launching Forglyn pMDI, India's first pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI)... Forglyn pMDI is priced at Rs 495 per pack and has been developed in-house using Zydus' innovations in formulation technology".

Also Read | Realme 7 Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Prices, Offers & Specifications.

Elaborating on the need for the product, Zydus Cadila said COPD is a common respiratory disorder... and impacts the normal daily activities and limits the quality of life. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide and in India an estimated 55.3 million patients suffer from COPD.

"Our innovations have brought in next-generation therapies in respiratory, women's healthcare, cardio-metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal and pain management segments. With this new technology, we hope to bring much relief to patients suffering from COPD and help them improve their health and quality of life," Cadila Healthcare Ltd Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F41 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Samsung's Launch Event Here.

The company said it has also filed a patent application for the novel process of this product.

Zydus said it is ranked third (AWACS MAT AUG 2020) in the respiratory market with more than 100 brands/SKUs (stock-keeping unit) in the therapeutic area of Asthma, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) & Cough and cold.

Zydus Cadila is a part of the Cadila Healthcare group.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 424.05 apiece, up 2.71 per cent on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)