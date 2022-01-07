Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Zypp Electric, which operates in the last-mile delivery space, announced its foray into the drone logistics segment and said it has partnered with TSAW Drones with its plans to deploy 200 drones in four cities in the first phase, according to a statement.

The drones will be added as an extension to the company's fleet of e-scooters to deliver medical, food, grocery parcels in long distances and in hilly terrains where deliveries through roads are tougher, the company said in the statement.

TSAW Drones, a start-up that works on introducing drones in logistics, builds an end-to-end intelligent technology stack including smart ground control station (GCS), unmanned air traffic management (UTM) and AI-assisted smart fleet health management for drones to deliver all kinds of loads, Zypp Electric said in the statement.

Long-distance last-mile deliveries today are highly inefficient and slow due to traffic congestion and high dependency on human drivers.

Introducing drones for automated deliveries will reduce the time and cost of last-mile deliveries drastically, Zypp Electric said.

Drones with their speed and AI intelligence are capable of connecting each and every person to every location in the city, it said.

Under the partnership, Zypp Electric and TSAW Drones plan to deploy 200 drones for last-mile delivery in the four cities in the first phase with limited localities, Zypp Electric said.

Zypp Electric co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta said, "We are happy to announce our partnership with TSAW Drones. The best part is that drones are flying EV vehicles and they will add as an extension to our ground fleet of e-scooters to deliver medical, food, grocery parcels in long distances at 1/10th the time needed and also in hilly terrains where deliveries via roads are tougher."

He added that the company is looking forward to making the deliveries smoother and smarter across various locations.

According to the company, all the drones deployed will be equipped with smart lockers which can be opened only through an OTP provided to the customer, which will ensure the safety of the items at the time of delivery.

These services are planned in all the cities where Zypp Electric is operational such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

TSAW Drones founder and CEO Kishan Tiwari said the company provides end-to-end drone solutions for logistics with a vision to automate and optimise the process of transportation in logistics by introducing drones/ UAVs.

"With this partnership, we intend to disrupt logistics services by providing drones services for the last-mile delivery at the warehouse and the customer's doorstep," he said.

TSAW Drones founder and Chief Operating Officer Rimanshu Pandey said cities today are expanding beyond imagination and catering to each and every customer is impossible with the existing infrastructure.

"TSAW's partnership with Zypp electric has made the process of implementation even faster, just like our drones. Together, we will soon be at the doorsteps of every customer," Pandey stated.

The statement said the drone package delivery is the future of the logistics industry, which is projected to grow from USD 528 million in 2020 to USD 39 billion by 2030.

Zypp Electric said it chose TSAW Drones as part of its EVolve Innovation Program with Venture Catalysts, an early-stage incubator. The programme's major goal is to assist EV start-ups that are aiming to improve last-mile logistics and the electric vehicle (EV) sector as a whole, according to the statement. HRS hrs

