Laura Dern Named Best Supporting Actress at 73rd BAFTA Awards

London [UK], Feb 03 (ANI): Converting her BAFTA nomination into a win, Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress title for "Marriage Story" at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time), Variety reported.The comedy-drama is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together.The 52-year-old actress Dern plays the role of a lawyer Nora Fanshaw, who represents Scarlett Johansson's Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver's Charlie.American actor Adam Driver plays the role of a stage director and Johansson takes up the character of Nicole, an actor.Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was named the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time.Pitt, who has six previous BAFTA nominations to his name and one win for "12 Years a Slave", was not able to make it to the ceremony. Margot Robbie picked up the prize on his behalf. The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards are taking place in London. (ANI)

