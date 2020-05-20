League-by-league Guide to the Return of Football Around Europe

Paris, May 20 (AFP) With the German Bundesliga having become the first major European league to resume following the two-month coronavirus shutdown and more and more countries now planning to follow suit, AFP Sport casts a glance at the situation across the continent:

- Leagues restarting -

======================

The German Bundesliga returned at the weekend to play out the final nine rounds of the season with all matches going ahead behind closed doors.

It was not the first European league to return, however. That honour went to the Faroe Islands, which resumed its league a week earlier. Not forgetting Belarus, which was the only European country where football carried on throughout the last two months.

On Tuesday football also returned in Estonia, with the top-flight Meistriliiga making its comeback behind closed doors.

Here are confirmed restart dates elsewhere: Czech Republic -- May 23

Denmark -- May 28

Serbia -- May 30

Austria -- June 2

Portugal -- June 4

Slovenia -- June 5

Croatia -- June 6

Turkey -- June 12

Norway -- June 16

Russia -- June 21

Finland -- July 1

- Still awaiting green light -

==============================

England, Spain and Italy all remain hopeful of completing the season but ongoing concerns about the health crisis mean nothing is set in stone.

The UK and Italy have been the worst affected countries in Europe by the pandemic and Spain is not far behind.

Six positive cases for coronavirus were detected at three English Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Premier League clubs are aiming for a return to action by the middle of next month despite concerns from some players over their welfare.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said all its competitions, including Serie A, will remain suspended until at least June 14.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he needs "more guarantees" before the green light could finally be given for football to resume.

In Spain, players are now training in groups of up to 10 with La Liga targeting a restart on June 12.

Other hoped-for restart dates include:

Romania -- May 27

Poland -- May 29

Greece - June 6

Switzerland -- June 20

- Season over -

===============

The Netherlands became the first European country to bring an early end to the season on April 24 as the Eredivisie was cancelled without a champion being crowned.

France then followed suit on April 30, ending the season with 10 rounds of matches unplayed.

The season was not voided, though, with Paris Saint-Germain confirmed as champions, European places dished out and relegation and promotion between the top two divisions maintained on a two-up, two-down basis.

Belgium has also ended its season, with Club Brugge champions, after the Belgian government announced it was suspending all sporting competitions until July 31.

In Scotland the season had already been called early in the three divisions below the top flight and the Premiership followed suit on Monday, with Celtic being crowned champions for the ninth year running.

Luxembourg and Cyprus also called an end to their seasons but without naming a champion.

However in Cyprus European places were attributed with Omonia Nicosia entering the qualifying rounds of the next Champions League. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)