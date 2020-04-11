Lenders Invoke Shares of Essel Group Firms Dish TV, Siti Cable, Zee Learn

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Lenders have invoked pledged share of several Subhash Chandra-led Essel group entities, including Zee Media Corporation, Dish TV, Siti cable and Zee Learn.

IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited (ITSL) and Vistra ITCL, who were acting on behalf of lenders, have invoked pledged shares.

According to regulatory filings, ITSL has invoked 5.26 per cent share of Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) held by two promoter entities — ARM Infra & Utilities and 25 FPS Media.

“1.04 crore shares are sold by the lenders to whom shares of ZMCL had been pledged,” said a regulatory intimation by ARM Infra & Utilities.

While 25 FPS Media said: "1.91 crore shares sold by the lenders to whom shares of ZMCL had been pledged.”

Zee Media Corporation (formerly Zee News Ltd) is a news network with 10 news channels in six different languages.

While, in its DTH arm Dish TV, nearly 5.12 per cent share owned by two promoter group firm Direct Media Distribution and World Crest Advisors LLP has also been invoked by ITSL and Vistra ITCL.

The invocation was done by ITSL acting in its capacity as share pledge trustee for the benefit of HDFC Ltd and Edelweiss Ltd, ITSL said in a filing.

While, in its Multi-System Operator (MSO) arm SITI Networks, around 9.96 per cent pledged share has been invoked by ITSL and Vistara ITCL.

It has invoked 1.65 crore shares of Bioscope Cinemas, 2.38 crore share of Digital Satellite Holdings and 4.64 crore shares of Direct Media Solutions LLP.

After dilution of 5.33 per cent stake, Digital Satellite Holdings would have 8.55 per cent share of Siti Networks, down from 13.88 per cent.

Around 2.60 crore shares were sold in the market on April 3, 2020, and 2.04 crore shares on April 7, 2020, Digital Satellite Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

“4.64 crore shares have been sold by the lenders to whom shares of Siti have been pledged,” it said.

While, in Zee Learn, ITSL has invoked all 1.58 crore share, which is 4.85 per cent share of the company pledged by several promoter group firms- Sprit Infrapower & Multiventures, Asian Satellite Broadcast, Jayneer Infrapower & Multiventures.

Asian Satellite Broadcast had pledged 46.55 lakh shares, 61.50 lakh by Jayneer Infrapower & Multiventures and 50 lakh shares by Sprit Infrapower.

ITSL is acting as a share pledge trustee for various credit facilities, wherein the shares of the target company have been pledged pursuant to respective share pledge agreement.

