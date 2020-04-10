Lennon, McCartney, Harrison's Photo from Quarrymen Days Emerges on Beatles' 50th Split Anniversary

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

London, Apr 10 (PTI) A rare grainy photograph of iconic musicians John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison from their days in Quarrymen, the band they were a part of before forming The Beatles, has been released.

The photograph was shared by collectors site Tracks Ltd, a leading dealers in Beatles autographs and memorabilia, on Friday, April 10, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the day McCartney announced that he was leaving the Beatles.

According to BBC.com, the black-and-white photo of the three young men with their guitars was taken in a Liverpool home in 1959.

"History shines in every dimly-lit detail. Within a year of this moment the Quarrymen had become The Beatles, professional musicians playing long hours in Hamburg," said Beatles' historian and author Mark Lewisohn.

"Four years from here they'd have attained the inconceivable level of fame and popularity that joyously maintains to this day - out from this Liverpool room and across the universe,” he added.

McCartney, Lennon and Harrison formed The Beatles in 1960, along with Pete Greatest, till he was replaced with Ringo Starr in August 1962.

In 1970, McCartney announced that he was leaving the group and the most iconic band in the history of pop music was terminated in 1974. PTI

