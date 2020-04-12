Leopard Captured from Village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Apr 12 (PTI) A leopard which ventured into a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was on Sunday caught by forest department officials, with two people sustaining minor injuries during the operation.

The leopard was spotted on the outskirts of Thergaon village in Pachod area of the district's Paithan tehsil, an official said.

"The leopard was trapped in a cage at around 1pm. Two people, including a journalist, were injured but they are out of danger," said Assistant Inspector Atul Yerme of Pachod police station.

