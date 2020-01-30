Li, Lee Cheuk Yiu Help North Eastern Warriors Beat Mumbai Rockets in PBL

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Michelle Li and Lee Cheuk Yiu dazzled with their performances as North Eastern Warriors defeated Mumbai Rockets in the second tie of the Premier Badminton League double-header here on Thursday.

The Warriors were in control of the tie right from the start with Li, Lee Cheuk Yiu and the mixed doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na fetching a win each for the team.

The result meant the former runners-up, Rockets are on a four-match losing streak and are yet to open their account in the fifth edition of the PBL.

Li, who had stunned world champion PV Sindhu a day ago when the Warriors clashed with the Hyderabad Hunters, staved off a challenge from rising talent Shriyanshi Pardeshi to win the Trump match 15-9 15-11.

2020 Indonesia Masters semi-finalist Lee Cheuk Yiu had previously lost both his BWF meetings to 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap with their most recent encounter happening at the India Open last March.

But this time the North Eastern Warriors shuttler rode high on confidence and used his aggression and quick footwork to beat the Indian 15-12 15-11 and seal the tie for his side.

Earlier, the legendary Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na displayed some steely resolve and grit to grind out a 15-7 5-15 15-10 win over Mumbai's Kim Sa Rang and Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth in the mixed doubles rubber.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)