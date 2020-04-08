Lifeline Udaan Flights Transported 39.3 Tons Medical Supplies in One Single Day

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Lifeline Udaan flights transported 39.3 tons of medical supplies across the country on April 7, 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Wednesday.'Lifeline Udaan' is the central government's arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for the countries facing coronavirus crisis. "The total cargo transported by these flights is around 240 tons during COVID-19 lockdown. 161 flights have been operated under Lifeline UDAN to date covering 1,41,080 Kms. Out of these, 99 flights were operated by Air India and Alliance Air while 54 were operated by IAF," the Ministry added.On the international route, on April 7, Air India brought 6.14 tons of medical equipment from Hong Kong and further, Air India lifted 8.85 tons of supplies to Colombo.Domestic Cargo Operators - Blue Dart, Spicejet and Indigo - are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Spicejet operated 203 cargo flights from March 24 - April 7, 2020, covering 2,77,080 Kms and carrying 1647.59 tons of cargo. Out of these 55 were international cargo flights.Blue Dart operated 64 domestic cargo flights covering 62,245 Kms and carrying 951.73 Tons of cargo from March 25 - April 7, 2020.Indigo has also operated 8 cargo flights on April 3 - 4, 2020, covering 6,103 Kms and carrying 3.14 tons of cargo. (ANI)

