Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): The findings of recent research suggest that the stress hormone cortisol reduces altruistic behaviour and alters activity in brain regions linked to social decision making. However, this happens only in people who are better at imagining others' mental states.

The research was published in the journal JNeurosci.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Plea Against NEET For Homeopathy Courses.

In a study from Universitat Hamburg, participants decided how much money to donate to a selection of charities before and after completing a stressful public-speaking task while researchers monitored their brain activity with fMRI.

To simulate the personal cost of making an altruistic decision, the participants received a portion of the money they did not donate. Before the stressful task, people with higher mentalizing ability, or the ability to imagine others' mental states, donated more money than people with low mentalizing ability.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest 58-Year-Old Man For Availing Facilities on Fake Property Papers.

In people with high mentalizing ability, increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol decreased donations; cortisol had no effect on people with low mentalizing ability. The researchers could predict how high mentalizers would choose to donate based on activity in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC), a brain region involved in social decision making.

Yet higher levels of cortisol infringed on this pattern, indicating stress reduced the neural representation of donations in the DLPFC. These results reveal cortisol might alter the activity of the DLPFC, which has a more pronounced effect on people who rely on mentalizing to make social decisions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)