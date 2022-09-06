Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla is all set to make her international ramp debut at the London Fashion Week.

She will be walking the runway for the celebrated Indian couturiere Archana Kochhar.

Excited about the show, Ananya said, "I'm looking forward to being a part of the London Fashion Week and supporting the Make In India campaign on the world stage. Archana Kochhar is a talented designer and I can't wait to walk for her."

"Craft and handiwork are at the core of my work and I'm pleased to associate with Ananya Birla who enjoys a distinct cultural and artistic lineage. My collection's overall theme is all about inclusivity and consciousness and to inspire forward-thinking fashion conversations in the bridal fashion circuits," Archana shared.

The show, in collaboration with the British Fashion Council, will take place on September 17, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency, London - The Churchill.

London Fashion Week will also see Belgian designer Raf Simons showing his collection at LFW for the first time, after previously showing it in Milan and Paris. He will be joined by Riccardo Tisci and Jonathan Anderson who both make their return to the London Fashion Week schedule with Burberry and JW Anderson respectively. (ANI)

