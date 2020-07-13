New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Gifting is an important aspect of every festival and with Raksha Bandhan fast approaching, a few companies have geared up to provide online gifting options to Indians amid the increasing COVID-19 cases.

Tech company Audio-Technica and gifting company Ferns N Petals are among the companies that have rolled out online gifting options for the season of siblings.

While Audio-Technia has brought in a wide range of utility items for the music-loving sibling, Ferns N Petals has tied up with gifting partners, making it easier for users to choose gifts from the comfort of your homes and offices.

Some of the companies that Ferns N Petals have tied up with include Cadbury, Amul, ITC, Bata, Cookie Man, Phillips, Gillette, Raymond, among others.

Besides gifts, a wide range of designer as well as traditional rakhis can be ordered online.

The company is delivering the gifts and the rakhis in almost 80 countries worldwide this year and is offering free shipping and same-day delivery in countries like Canada, UK, UAE, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, among others; and next day delivery in most of the other countries like USA, Australia, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

"We have come up with over 1,000 designs of rakhis this year to serve our customers with a variety so that they order online and remain safe and secure during this unprecedented time. We are taking all the safety measures like sanitising all the items that are being shipped and ensuring contactless deliveries," Manish Saini, COO, eCommerce, Ferns N Petals. (ANI)

