New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): As the novel coronavirus has dampened the festivities of most festivals this year, Christmas was no exception as the festival witnessed more digital celebrations on its Eve.

Since the tradition holds that Jesus was born at night, many churches around the globe hold prayers on the evening of December 24 every year to commemorate the birth of Jesus. Every year, those who used to visit the prayer meet or Midnight Mass at church, have preferred to do the same at home, this year.

ANI had a conversation with some religious entities and civilians around the globe to know how they celebrated the festival amid the pandemic.

"I am celebrating Christmas at home, with my parents," Jewel Francis, a resident of Nagpur said.

Adding about the biggest difference he observed between Christmas this year and the one before the pandemic, he said, "Meeting up with relatives is not thinkable at this very moment and I see that as the biggest difference today."

Going to Church is a big part of the Christmas spirit. Attending the Sermon and meeting up with people certainly has its own warmth but due to the Covid-19 fear, many states have been observing night curfews.

Television actor Manish Goplani, residing in Mumbai told that hardly, fifty percent of the previous crowd was at the church due to Mumbai's night curfew.

Goa, where the majority of Christians reside, is completely drenched in lights. Although the entire place was complemented by the firecracker show for people to make most of their festival, also people preferred house parties this year, told Dr. Vinit Bandekar, a civilian from the state.

"Most of the Goan youth used to meet up at midnight after a prayer meeting. Suited up for an open-air party, was also a part of, the celebrations, which is missing this time," he added.

Brian Lewis an engineer from West Coast, Japan mentioned that the true meaning of the occasion is to bring light during the darkest time of the year by helping the ones in need, hence not visiting the Church this year didn't make a difference for him and his family. Peace on earth and a better 2021, is all he wished for.

The devotees, who visited Church for the annual prayer meet, were asked to follow all the safety measures inclusive of wearing a face mask and completing the sanitization process at the entrance of the holy place. Father Johnson, Chairman of All India Christian & Minority Association praised all the authority members and people who attended the Midnight Mass for adhering to the rules and regulations of the Government. (ANI)

