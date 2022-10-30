New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): As India has had a rich cultural heritage for centuries, the spirit of festivals has been collectively embedded in our DNA because they help in building a strong bond between families and also among our communities.

This is also the reason why no matter which part of the country one might be in, we can find a sense of belonging, especially during the festive season. While this period of festivity peaks around Diwali, with its hustle and bustle passing, an unexplained calm and poise sets in, indicating that Chhath Puja is here.

Generally, festivals in North India are loud affairs with lots of lavishness, noise and extravagance but Chhath is an occasion all about devotion. The four-day festival, which holds a special place in the hearts of people from the Bihar region (including Jharkhand), is dedicated to the Sun God and his two consorts, Usha and Pratyusha.

In Bihar, the festival dedicated to Sun and Chhathi Maiya is celebrated with rigorous and strict manners of preparation. A striking difference that one might notice as a non-Bihari is that Chhath is probably the only major Hindu festival that doesn't involve priests or purohits. There is no idol worship, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals.

Another significant difference that Chhath has from other festivals is the method of Sun worship because not just the rising Sun, but also the setting Sun is worshipped.

The 4-day rituals around Chhath include holy bathing, fasting, and abstaining from drinking water (vrata), standing in water, along with offering 'prasad' and 'arghya' to the setting and rising sun. 'Nahaay Khay' is the first phase of Chhath Puja, 'Kharna' is the second, with 'Sanjhka Aragh' and 'Bhorka Aragh' being the third and fourth ones.

The prasad offering typically includes Thekua, Khajuria, Tikri, Kasar and fruits offered in small bamboo baskets. All the food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions, or garlic. Emphasis is put on maintaining the purity of the food.

This festival's main worshippers, called 'parvaitin', are usually women. However, many men also observe this festival as Chhath is not a gender-specific festival.

All in all, the most vital difference that Chhath Puja has from other festivals is its simplicity and holiness as neither huge magnificent pandals nor any grand temples are needed to celebrate it. (ANI)

