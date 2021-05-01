Washington [US], May 1 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry recently made a joke about the now-viral hair transformation she debuted at the recent 93rd annual Academy Awards while sharing a selfie of a new hairstyle.

The 54-year-old actor took to her social media handles and posted a selfie in which she is seen with flowing brunette tresses with blonde highlights as she smiles in front of a lush, green backdrop.

"Oscar bob..." she wrote in the caption, before adding, "just kidding (and a laughing with teary eyes emoticon)."

The 'X Men' star added in another tweet, "love you guys and your memes. xx"

Previously, scores of fans flooded social media with a barrage of memes and reactions when Berry arrived to the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The actor was seen rocking a Dolce & Gabbana mauve-toned strapless gown and blunt bob with baby bangs.

As reported by People magazine, one person posted a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembles Berry's bob with the caption, "Halle berry tonight."

The tweet has since garnered more than 50,000 likes -- and a reply from Berry herself.

Earlier this week, the star responded to a post by retweeting alongside weary and laughing emojis.

Prior to Sunday's appearance at the Oscars, Berry last appeared at the prestigious awards show in 2017 when she wore a sparkling, one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown.

The 'Catwoman' actor told Vogue at the time, "The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free." (ANI)

