Be it a Patiala suit, or an edgy teal lehenga choli, no one can beat actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill when it comes to acing ethnic wear to the best!

Shehnaaz surely knows how to experiment with different textures of outfits in her closet- whether it's a tone-on-tone styled Patiala or classic boho print apparel teamed with stone accentuated jewellery.

Here we have decoded five of her best ethnic looks that you might have been missing out on to add to your wardrobe!

1. Go all pastel!

Have you ever tried going all pastel when it comes to wearing a suit? If no, then Shehnaaz tells you how with this perfectly-styled attire. A peachy pink tone outfit can actually turn into a fashion disaster if not styled up to the mark with a pastel blue tone. All hail to her stylist for keeping the attire simple and highlighting it with minimal jewellery including large pink-blue toned earrings, golden bangles and a huge ring.

2. Lavender with white

Lavender is the new black currently in the books of fashion. Shehnaaz was recently spotted wearing this simple yet elegant suit at the airport while returning from her hometown Punjab. The diva looked magnificent even with basic makeup on her face. Lavender colour symbolizes purity, devotion, and love and if paired with white--then peace too! Also, V-neck suits might be out of trend, but not for Shehnaaz atleast! The best part about a V-neck styled outfit is that it makes the outfit remain in place. They are ideal for summers too.

3. Boho style Kaftan

Kaftans are super comfy when it comes to summers. While bohemian printed fashion is timeless, it is sometimes risky to sport them if you don't have the perfect jewellery to pair your outfit with. Here, Shehnaaz, who has totally nailed the outfit, shows you how to carry this look with ease. The diva can be seen wearing heavy boho jewellery of the lesser highlighted colour in her Kaftan. While few people might think the shape of the blocks in the jewellery should be the same, Shehnaaz's stylist tried to experiment with that rule and we must say, it was worth trying! Her necklace has square shape blocks while her earrings have a half-moon styled hoop, which is looking super modish and classy at the same time.

4. Her Bigg Boss 13 lavender suit with contrast dupatta

If you are a Bigg Boss 13 fan and haven't missed the stand-up comedy special episode before the finale, then you must know how this sartorial choice of Shehnaaz was the talk of the town back then! Usually, women prefer to wear dark coloured salwar-kameez with a dupatta in light contrast colour, but because it's about Shehnaaz, you can surely expect to experiment with this rule too! She wore a lavender colour georgette shirt with 90s fashion sequined embroidery paired with a dark purple silk dupatta. Not to miss is her effortless makeup look and her huge customised silver earrings.

5. All white Patiala!

Channel your inner Punjabi vibes with this uber-cool Patiala suit look! All white ensembles might be in trend but can turn into a fashion disaster if not styled with proper makeup and accessories. This Shehnaaz Gill-inspired fancy white Patiala suit is a must-have in your wardrobe. The best part about her outfit is the evergreen pattern which can be styled with any other outfit of a different colour - preferably dark.

So as we have got you all covered, ditch the basic readymade outfits and upgrade your wardrobe with these uber-cool Shehnaaz Gill outfits! (ANI)

